Middle East Over 300 people have died after flash floods in Afghanistan Over 300 people have died after flash floods in Afghanistan Listen · 4:10 4:10 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Arshad Malik, Afghanistan country director for Save the Children, about the aftermath of the deadly floods that hit several provinces there last weekend.