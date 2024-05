Financial troubles force dozens of Red Lobster restaurants to close down NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Amy McCarthy, a reporter for the food blog Eater and fan of Red Lobster, about the closure of dozens of the chain's restaurants.

Food Financial troubles force dozens of Red Lobster restaurants to close down Financial troubles force dozens of Red Lobster restaurants to close down Listen · 3:33 3:33 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Amy McCarthy, a reporter for the food blog Eater and fan of Red Lobster, about the closure of dozens of the chain's restaurants. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor