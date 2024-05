The controversy over King Charles' portrait The first portrait painted of King Charles since his coronation has some critics seeing red. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben discusses the controversy with art journalist Holly Black.

Fine Art The controversy over King Charles' portrait The controversy over King Charles' portrait Listen · 4:52 4:52 The first portrait painted of King Charles since his coronation has some critics seeing red. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben discusses the controversy with art journalist Holly Black. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor