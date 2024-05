Beethoven may have had lead poisoning Samples of Beethoven's hair reveal he may have suffered from lead poisoning, which could explain some of the difficult physical maladies the composer suffered in his life.

Samples of Beethoven's hair reveal he may have suffered from lead poisoning, which could explain some of the difficult physical maladies the composer suffered in his life.