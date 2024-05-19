What Do Young Voters Want? Candidates Are Determined To Find Out

A little less than six months out from the general election, it seems like a new poll comes out every few minutes. And almost every poll includes questions that probe the how voters under 30 might cast their ballot, and why.

Both Democrats and Republicans are courting the youth vote. In what is expected to be a close race, younger millennials and Gen Z could determine who wins or who loses the presidency.

But it's by no means a unified vote. There's a widening gender gap among young voters, with women leaning more liberal and men leaning more conservative.

NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben talks with Christian Paz, Senior Politics Reporter at Vox. They break down what the polls indicate about how men and women under thirty are likely to vote, and why.

