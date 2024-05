Politics chat: Biden and Trump pin their hopes on debate to give them an edge The contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump looks tight and each candidate hopes upcoming debates will shift the campaign in their favor.

Politics Politics chat: Biden and Trump pin their hopes on debate to give them an edge Politics chat: Biden and Trump pin their hopes on debate to give them an edge Listen · 4:48 4:48 The contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump looks tight and each candidate hopes upcoming debates will shift the campaign in their favor. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor