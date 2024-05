Biden will address the commencement ceremony at Morehouse College. Protests are expected President Biden makes an address today during commencement ceremonies at Morehouse College in Atlanta at a time when protests over his handling of the war in Gaza are rocking U.S. college campuses.

National Biden will address the commencement ceremony at Morehouse College. Protests are expected Biden will address the commencement ceremony at Morehouse College. Protests are expected Listen · 4:30 4:30 President Biden makes an address today during commencement ceremonies at Morehouse College in Atlanta at a time when protests over his handling of the war in Gaza are rocking U.S. college campuses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor