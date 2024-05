Sudanese musician Sinkane on his new album 'We Belong' NPR's Tamara Keith speaks with Sudanese musician Ahmed Gallab, who performs as Sinkane, about his new album, "We Belong."

Music Interviews Sudanese musician Sinkane on his new album 'We Belong' Sudanese musician Sinkane on his new album 'We Belong' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Tamara Keith speaks with Sudanese musician Ahmed Gallab, who performs as Sinkane, about his new album, "We Belong." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor