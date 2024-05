Rock icon or a victim of exploitation? Examining Amy Winehouse's legacy A just-released, fictionalized film looks at the life of British singer Amy Winehouse. The music and career of the real Amy Winehouse still fascinate.

Music Rock icon or a victim of exploitation? Examining Amy Winehouse's legacy Rock icon or a victim of exploitation? Examining Amy Winehouse's legacy Listen · 6:38 6:38 A just-released, fictionalized film looks at the life of British singer Amy Winehouse. The music and career of the real Amy Winehouse still fascinate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor