The International Criminal Court's prosecutor is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, among others. The Washington Post's Louisa Loveluck joins us. As 17 American doctors evacuated Gaza late last week, three stayed behind. We talk with one of them, Dr. Jomana Al-Hinti, about her decision to stay.

And, a new HPV test where patients can self-collect samples is designed to make screenings for cervical cancer more accessible and prevent it early. OB/GYN Dr. Jessica Shepherd joins us.

Then, in her new book "American Diva: Extraordinary, Unruly, Fabulous," author Deborah Paredez tells stories of great divas, including Tina Turner and Venus and Serena Williams. Paredez joins us.

