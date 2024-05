President Raisi of Iran Dies in Helicopter Crash : State of the World from NPR Iran's president, foreign minister and other officials have died in a helicopter crash. President Raisi was the top elected official in Iran and seen as a possible successor to the Supreme Leader, who has has ultimate power over the government. We'll hear the details from Iran and analysis of what happen next in Iran's government.

