Podcast: Donald Trump Campaign Targets Minnesota : The NPR Politics Podcast The last time a Republican presidential nominee won the state of Minnesota was 1972, but lagging enthusiasm for President Biden and a strong 2016 performance in the state have Donald Trump's campaign hoping for an upset.

This episode: national political correspondent Sarah McCammon, national political correspondent Mara Liasson, and Minnesota Public Radio senior politics reporter Clay Masters.

This podcast was produced by Jeongyoon Han, Casey Morell and Kelli Wessinger. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

The NPR Politics Podcast

Republicans haven't won a Minnesota presidential contest in a half-century. Can Trump?

By 

Clay Masters

Listen · 14:27
  • Transcript
Donald Trump, presumptive Republican presidential nominee, appears at the Minnesota Republican Lincoln Reagan Dinner Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in St. Paul, Minn. Abbie Parr/AP hide caption

Abbie Parr/AP

The last time a Republican presidential nominee won the state of Minnesota was 1972, but lagging enthusiasm for President Biden and a strong 2016 performance in the state have Donald Trump's campaign hoping for an upset in the state.

