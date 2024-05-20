Republicans haven't won a Minnesota presidential contest in a half-century. Can Trump?

The last time a Republican presidential nominee won the state of Minnesota was 1972, but lagging enthusiasm for President Biden and a strong 2016 performance in the state have Donald Trump's campaign hoping for an upset in the state.

