Building generational wealth in rural America

Enlarge this image Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom

Homes are not just where we eat and sleep, but one of the primary ways people build generational wealth in the U.S. But with home shortages and harsh climates, rural America's path to building that wealth looks a little different than other parts of the country. Today on the show, we focus in on housing challenges in Alabama's Black Belt and one innovative solution to preserving generational wealth.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom

Related:

There is growing segregation in millennial wealth

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.