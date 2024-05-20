Building generational wealth in rural America
Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom
Homes are not just where we eat and sleep, but one of the primary ways people build generational wealth in the U.S. But with home shortages and harsh climates, rural America's path to building that wealth looks a little different than other parts of the country. Today on the show, we focus in on housing challenges in Alabama's Black Belt and one innovative solution to preserving generational wealth.
Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom
