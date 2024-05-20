Accessibility links
Building generational wealth in rural America : The Indicator from Planet Money Homes are not just where we eat and sleep, but one of the primary ways people build generational wealth in the U.S. But with home shortages and harsh climates, rural America's path to building that wealth looks a little different than other parts of the country. Today on the show, we focus in on housing challenges in Alabama's Black Belt and one innovative solution to preserving generational wealth.

Related:
There is growing segregation in millennial wealth

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Andrew Freear (left), director of Auburn University's Rural Studio, talks with Reggie Walker at his home built by students on Oct. 18, 2023. (Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom)
Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom
Andrew Freear (left), director of Auburn University&#039;s Rural Studio, talks with Reggie Walker at his home built by students on Oct. 18, 2023. (Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom)
Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom

Homes are not just where we eat and sleep, but one of the primary ways people build generational wealth in the U.S. But with home shortages and harsh climates, rural America's path to building that wealth looks a little different than other parts of the country. Today on the show, we focus in on housing challenges in Alabama's Black Belt and one innovative solution to preserving generational wealth.

Auburn University's Rural Studio built Reggie Walker's home so the main roof doesn't touch the rest of the housing structures. Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom hide caption

Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom

Auburn University's Rural Studio built Reggie Walker's home so the main roof doesn't touch the rest of the housing structures.

Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom

