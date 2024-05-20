'If You Can Keep It': Election Security In 2024

Enlarge this image toggle caption JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

At 1A, when it comes to election coverage, we focus on the stakes, not the chatter.

And nothing could be more high-stakes than the country's ability to conduct elections safely and with integrity.

Harassment and the threat of violence are causing a high attrition rate among the nation's election workforces. But there are still folks out there preparing to meet these threats, both physical and virtual.

How are they being protected? How are officials keeping the harassment of these election workers to a minimum?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.