Iran's President Dies, Israel's Political Turmoil, Michael Cohen Resumes Testimony

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has named an acting president following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials in a helicopter crash. Prime Minister Benjamin Netyanyahu is facing accusations from his own war cabinet that he doesn't have a strategy for replacing Hamas in Gaza. Michael Cohen will return to the stand in what will likely be the final day of testimony in the New York criminal trial of former President Donald Trump. And a London court is expected to deliver a final decision on whether or not Julian Assange can appeal extradition to the U.S.



