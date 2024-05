Morning news brief State media in Iran reports the president has died in a helicopter crash. The news is being closely watched in Israel. And, a hearing could decided if Julian Assange is extradited to the U.S.

Middle East Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:53 10:53 State media in Iran reports the president has died in a helicopter crash. The news is being closely watched in Israel. And, a hearing could decided if Julian Assange is extradited to the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor