Middle East Helicopter crash kills Iran's president. Acting president to fill in until elections President Ebrahim Raisi had been flying with Iran's foreign minister and other officials, who were also killed. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Robin Wright of the Wilson Center about Iranian leadership.