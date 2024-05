Music inspiration: Family escapes the Soviet Union with a manuscript of a banned book NPR's Michel Martin talks to Ukrainian-American pianist Inna Faliks about her album, Manuscripts Don't Burn, which features world premiere recordings of works by five composers.

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Ukrainian-American pianist Inna Faliks about her album, Manuscripts Don't Burn, which features world premiere recordings of works by five composers.