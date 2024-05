Taiwan's new president will be watched closely by the U.S. and China Lai Ching-te has been sworn into office with a promise to uphold democracy. Trained as a doctor, the unlikely politician has won a loyal following in southern Taiwan but remains despised in China.

Lai Ching-te has been sworn into office with a promise to uphold democracy. Trained as a doctor, the unlikely politician has won a loyal following in southern Taiwan but remains despised in China.