How COVID shaped 3 graduating seniors' high school experience With high school graduation around the corner, three seniors reflect on how the pandemic shaped their high school experience.

Morning Edition How COVID shaped 3 graduating seniors' high school experience How COVID shaped 3 graduating seniors' high school experience Listen · 3:40 3:40 With high school graduation around the corner, three seniors reflect on how the pandemic shaped their high school experience. Morning Edition Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor