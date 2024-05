On a Blue Origin rocket, Ed Dwight, 90, realizes his dream of space flight Sixty-one years ago Dwight was an astronaut candidate. Sunday, along with five others, he made the trip on a rocket owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — making him the oldest person to go to space.

