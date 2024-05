London High Court grants Julian Assange the right to appeal extradition to the U.S. London's High Court grants Julian Assange an appeal on his pending extradition to the US to face espionage charges.

Europe London High Court grants Julian Assange the right to appeal extradition to the U.S. London's High Court grants Julian Assange an appeal on his pending extradition to the US to face espionage charges. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor