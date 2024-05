ICC seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas leaders The International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants against the leaders of Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

World ICC seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas leaders ICC seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas leaders Listen · 3:36 3:36 The International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants against the leaders of Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor