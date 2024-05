Red Lobster files for bankruptcy after missteps, including all-you-can-eat shrimp Red Lobster is in hot water. The chain has filed for bankruptcy after a series of missteps by a parade of executives — including an ill-fated promotion for all-you-can-eat-shrimp.

Business Red Lobster files for bankruptcy after missteps, including all-you-can-eat shrimp Red Lobster files for bankruptcy after missteps, including all-you-can-eat shrimp Listen · 4:02 4:02 Red Lobster is in hot water. The chain has filed for bankruptcy after a series of missteps by a parade of executives — including an ill-fated promotion for all-you-can-eat-shrimp. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor