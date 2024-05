The ICC is seeking arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders The International Criminal Court in The Hague has announced that it is seeking arrest warrants for leaders of both Hamas and Israel – including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

