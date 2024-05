Prosecution rested its case in Trump's hush money trial in New York The prosecution has rested its case in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York. The main action came with the conclusion of the testimony of Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen.

National Prosecution rested its case in Trump's hush money trial in New York Prosecution rested its case in Trump's hush money trial in New York Listen · 4:18 4:18 The prosecution has rested its case in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York. The main action came with the conclusion of the testimony of Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor