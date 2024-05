What we know about the failed coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Questions are mounting about a failed coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo over the weekend that involved several U.S. citizens.

Africa What we know about the failed coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo What we know about the failed coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Listen · 2:41 2:41 Questions are mounting about a failed coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo over the weekend that involved several U.S. citizens. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor