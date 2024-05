#2441: Gone to the Dogs : The Best of Car Talk Jackie is tough, so the squeaky brakes on her Ford only bother her a little bit, but her pet Chihuahuas aren't so happy and Jackie needs to scrape the little guys off the ceiling everytime. Can Click and Clack placate these puppies? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2441: Gone to the Dogs #2441: Gone to the Dogs Listen · 31:31 31:31 Jackie is tough, so the squeaky brakes on her Ford only bother her a little bit, but her pet Chihuahuas aren't so happy and Jackie needs to scrape the little guys off the ceiling everytime. Can Click and Clack placate these puppies? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

