Accessibility links
In 'The White Bonus,' Tracie McMillan analyzes the monetary cost of racism : NPR's Book of the Day Racism is a major contributor to economic disparities in the U.S. – but in her new book, The White Bonus, writer Tracie McMillan crunches the numbers to understand just how much money white privilege can mean. In today's episode, she speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about the different families she profiled, the generations of economic policy she analyzed, and the rift created within her own family during the process of reporting this book .

To listen to Book of the Day sponsor-free and support NPR's book coverage, sign up for Book of the Day+ at plus.npr.org/bookoftheday

NPR's Book of the Day

In 'The White Bonus,' Tracie McMillan analyzes the monetary cost of racism

In 'The White Bonus,' Tracie McMillan analyzes the monetary cost of racism

Listen · 7:40
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196980078/1252251237" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Henry Holt and Co.
Enlarge this image
Henry Holt and Co.
Henry Holt and Co.
Henry Holt and Co.

Racism is a major contributor to economic disparities in the U.S. – but in her new book, The White Bonus, writer Tracie McMillan crunches the numbers to understand just how much money white privilege can mean. In today's episode, she speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about the different families she profiled, the generations of economic policy she analyzed, and the rift created within her own family during the process of reporting this book .

To listen to Book of the Day sponsor-free and support NPR's book coverage, sign up for Book of the Day+ at plus.npr.org/bookoftheday

Author Interviews

What's the cash value of being white? A white woman poses the question about herself