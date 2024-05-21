How drought put the Panama Canal in troubled water

A lack of rain in the Panama Canal has snarled cargo ships traveling through the crucial global shipping route and set off water concerns in Panama. Here & Now's Scott Tong reports.

And, AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, is the most prominent pro-Israel lobbying group in U.S. politics. Politico's Nicholas Wu explains where the group is spending its money this election season.

Then, anthropologist Jason De León spent seven years embedded with a group of smugglers moving migrants across Mexico. He joins us to talk about his new book "Soldiers and Kings," which tells their stories.

