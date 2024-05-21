Tony nominee Jocelyn Bioh puts braiders centerstage

Enlarge this image toggle caption Matthew Murphy/Manhattan Theatre Club Matthew Murphy/Manhattan Theatre Club

This week, Brittany Luse sits down with playwright Jocelyn Bioh, whose new play, Jaja's African Hair Braiding, is up for five Tony Award nominations, including Best Play. The two discuss Bioh's unique approach to comedy, what it took to bring a hair affair to Broadway, and how to find humor in dark situations.



Want to be featured on the show? Record your response to Brittany's question at the end of 'Hey Brittany' via voice memo and send it to ibam@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Corey Antonio Rose and Alexis Williams. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Stacey Abbott. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.