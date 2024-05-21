With Biden's Georgia coalition fracturing, Trump could win the state again in 2024

The diverse coalition of voters that delivered Georgia for President Biden in 2020 might not hold together in 2024. Many young and Black voters wanted to see more action from the administration on voting rights and criminal justice reform and some could stay home in November.

