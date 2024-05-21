Accessibility links
The sexy sex is back in 'Bridgerton' season 3 : Pop Culture Happy Hour The Netflix series Bridgerton is back, as gossipy and over-the-top as ever. Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her crush on childhood best friend Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) take center-stage. When Penelope is determined to find a husband, Colin wants to help her and they start spending extra time together. But where will this lead? Well, you know the answer to that. It's all about the journey, and the clothes, and the nudity, and obviously, the Queen's hair.

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour

Review

Pop Culture Happy Hour

The sexy sex is back in 'Bridgerton' season 3

By 

Kristen Meinzer

Priya Krishna

The sexy sex is back in 'Bridgerton' season 3

Listen · 21:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197964707/1252103638" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Netflix hide caption

toggle caption
Netflix

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton.

Netflix

The Netflix series Bridgerton is back, as gossipy and over-the-top as ever. Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her crush on childhood best friend Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) take center-stage. When Penelope is determined to find a husband, Colin wants to help her and they start spending extra time together. But where will this lead? Well, you know the answer to that. It's all about the journey, and the clothes, and the nudity, and obviously, the Queen's hair.

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour