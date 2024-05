Kristen Wiig : Fresh Air The SNL alum co-stars with Carol Burnett in Palm Royale, an Apple TV+ series about a former pageant queen who wants to break into high society. Wiig talked with Ann Marie Baldonado about working with Burnett, the rush of SNL, and co-writing the mega hit movie Bridesmaids.



Ken Tucker shares three songs of the summer.

Fresh Air Kristen Wiig Kristen Wiig Listen · 45:52 45:52 The SNL alum co-stars with Carol Burnett in Palm Royale, an Apple TV+ series about a former pageant queen who wants to break into high society. Wiig talked with Ann Marie Baldonado about working with Burnett, the rush of SNL, and co-writing the mega hit movie Bridesmaids.



Ken Tucker shares three songs of the summer.