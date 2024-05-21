ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrants, Senate Border Bill, Scarlett Johansson ChatGPT

The chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for top leaders of Hamas and Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Democratic-led Senate will hold a second vote on bipartisan border legislation that failed to pass earlier this year. And Scarlett Johansson says the maker of ChatGPT copied her voice for its new AI personal assistant.



Today's episode of Up First was edited by Lauren Migaki, Kelsey Snell, Kevin Drew, Lisa Thomson and Alice Woelfle. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Ben Abrams and Nina Kravinsky. We get engineering support from Arthur Laurent. And our technical director is Zac Coleman.