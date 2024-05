ICC makes unprecedented move seeking arrest warrant for close U.S. ally Israel NPR's Leila Fadel talks to former ICC President Chile Eboe-Osuji about the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor seeking warrants for Israeli leaders — as well as Hamas.

Middle East ICC makes unprecedented move seeking arrest warrant for close U.S. ally Israel ICC makes unprecedented move seeking arrest warrant for close U.S. ally Israel Listen · 4:57 4:57 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to former ICC President Chile Eboe-Osuji about the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor seeking warrants for Israeli leaders — as well as Hamas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor