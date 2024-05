'The Riot Report' looks back on the violence in the U.S. during the summer of 1967 NPR's Michel Martin talks to Jelani Cobb about the race riots of 1967 and political unrest today. He co-produced a documentary for the American Experience series airing on PBS.

