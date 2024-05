The battle over policy at the U.S.-Mexico border is picking up steam in Congress Senate Democrats are calling for the chamber to re-vote on a bipartisan border bill to send a message about border priorities in the election.

Politics The battle over policy at the U.S.-Mexico border is picking up steam in Congress The battle over policy at the U.S.-Mexico border is picking up steam in Congress Audio will be available later today. Senate Democrats are calling for the chamber to re-vote on a bipartisan border bill to send a message about border priorities in the election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor