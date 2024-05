Following a corruption court case, the NRA elects new leaders Ex-leader Wayne LaPierre, who was found liable for misusing millions in NRA funding, has been replaced. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Mike Spies of The Trace, a nonprofit that covers gun-related news

