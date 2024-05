A Toronto Blue Jays fan got an unexpected souvenir after attending a game A ball traveling 100 mph smacked Liz McGuire in the face giving her a black eye and a bump on the head. The Topps baseball card company made 110 copies of a card showing her injured face.

