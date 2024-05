How is Israel responding to the International Criminal Court seeking arrest warrants? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer about the ICC's application for arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

