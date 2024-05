Nonprofit trains young singers in Philadelphia and beyond Singing lessons can be too expensive for some kids, but a nonprofit called Art Smart provides free lessons to young singers in Philadelphia and other cities. (Story aired on ATC on May 20 2024.)

National Nonprofit trains young singers in Philadelphia and beyond Nonprofit trains young singers in Philadelphia and beyond Listen · 3:49 3:49 Singing lessons can be too expensive for some kids, but a nonprofit called Art Smart provides free lessons to young singers in Philadelphia and other cities. (Story aired on ATC on May 20 2024.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor