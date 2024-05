Zelenskyy's popularity in Ukraine has fallen. Will he hold elections? Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's approval rating soared to a high of 90% after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. As the war drags on, his popularity has waned.

Europe Zelenskyy's popularity in Ukraine has fallen. Will he hold elections? Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's approval rating soared to a high of 90% after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. As the war drags on, his popularity has waned. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor