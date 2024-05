A long drought in Zambia has left people with no crops or money for food NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Cindy MCcain, executive director of the World Food Programme, about her current trip to Zambia, where people are enduring a severe drought and going hungry.

Africa A long drought in Zambia has left people with no crops or money for food A long drought in Zambia has left people with no crops or money for food Listen · 4:04 4:04 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Cindy MCcain, executive director of the World Food Programme, about her current trip to Zambia, where people are enduring a severe drought and going hungry. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor