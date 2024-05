Texans await fate of law that would allow detainment of suspected illegal immigrants Regardless of what courts rule regarding Texas immigration enforcement law SB4, a climate of fear and distrust has permeated among immigrant and mixed-status families in Texas.

Law Texans await fate of law that would allow detainment of suspected illegal immigrants Texans await fate of law that would allow detainment of suspected illegal immigrants Audio will be available later today. Regardless of what courts rule regarding Texas immigration enforcement law SB4, a climate of fear and distrust has permeated among immigrant and mixed-status families in Texas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor