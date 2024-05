Texas Medical Board faces backlash over lack of clarity around abortion ban exception For years now, Texas has banned practically all abortions. There is a medical exception to the ban — and the Texas Medical Board has been tasked with clarifying that exception.

Law Texas Medical Board faces backlash over lack of clarity around abortion ban exception Texas Medical Board faces backlash over lack of clarity around abortion ban exception Listen · 2:33 2:33 For years now, Texas has banned practically all abortions. There is a medical exception to the ban — and the Texas Medical Board has been tasked with clarifying that exception. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor