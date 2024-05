Learning to sing (again) on testosterone Eli Conley is a singer-songwriter who specializes in helping trans people on testosterone re-learn how to sing as their voices change.

Culture Learning to sing (again) on testosterone Learning to sing (again) on testosterone Listen · 3:54 3:54 Eli Conley is a singer-songwriter who specializes in helping trans people on testosterone re-learn how to sing as their voices change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor