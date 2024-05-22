Elmo wants to know how you're feeling this Mental Health Awareness Month

A new Florida law will delete most references to climate change from state policy come July. Grist's Jake Bittle tells us more.

Cancer 'super tests' screen for more than 50 cancers with a single finger prick. But are they saving lives? Dr. Benjamin Mazer talks about the Galleri test.

Then, for Mental Health Awareness Month, Sesame Workshop released new emotional well-being resources for parents and kids. Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Kama Einhorn join us.

Connect with us:

Find more stories from today's show here.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribe to our podcast here.

Email the show at letters@hereandnow.org