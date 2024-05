Divided Taiwan Inaugurates a President Amid Threats from China : State of the World from NPR A new president in Taiwan was inaugurated this week. Lai Ching-te will now lead a Taiwan that is divided politically on many issues, including on how to confront China. We'll hear from our correspondent in Taipei and from some young Taiwanese preparing for mandatory military service.

