Wisconsin: Swing Voters, Swing Counties, Swing State

The state is vital in both candidates' path clearing the 270 electoral vote threshold necessary to win the presidency. Wisconsin went once for Donald Trump and once for Joe Biden. How are voters in the state feeling this year?

