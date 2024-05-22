Accessibility links
Podcast: Hearing From Wisconsin Swing And Undecided Voters : The NPR Politics Podcast The state is vital in both candidates' path clearing the 270 electoral vote threshold necessary to win the presidency. Wisconsin went once for Donald Trump and once for Joe Biden. How are voters in the state feeling this year?

This episode: national political correspondent Sarah McCammon, national political correspondent Don Gonyea, and political reporter Elena Moore.

This podcast was produced by Jeongyoon Han, Casey Morell and Kelli Wessinger. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Wisconsin: Swing Voters, Swing Counties, Swing State

A decoration depicting a cow holding a piece of cheese labelled with the word "Wisconsin," pictured Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009, in Green Bay, Wis.

A decoration depicting a cow holding a piece of cheese labelled with the word "Wisconsin," pictured Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009, in Green Bay, Wis.

